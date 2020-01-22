Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 51,762 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,762 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 2,987,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

