Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 247,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 112,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

