Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.96. 1,198,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,770. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

