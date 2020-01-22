Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.