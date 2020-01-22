Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,603. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

