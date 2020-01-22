Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 1,095,188 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

