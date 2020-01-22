Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. grace capital grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. 441,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,479. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

