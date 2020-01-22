Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,615 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $224.55. 13,879,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,704,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average of $197.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.32 and a fifty-two week high of $223.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

