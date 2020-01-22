Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

