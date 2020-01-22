Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,318 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,318 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 4,583.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,161,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,826,368. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

