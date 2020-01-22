Webchain Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, BiteBTC, RaisEX and ChaoEX .

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00750052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001442 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001815 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, BiteBTC, STEX, RaisEX, Coinroom and ChaoEX . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.