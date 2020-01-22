Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bilibili (BILI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2020 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Bilibili was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Bilibili had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.87. Bilibili Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,081,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,472 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,899,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 631,888 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,974,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,390,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,360,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

