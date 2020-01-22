Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

