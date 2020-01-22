Wells Fargo & Co Raises Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $137.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of KRTX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. 333,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,554.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 158,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,159.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

