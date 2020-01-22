Wells Fargo & Co Raises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

