West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

