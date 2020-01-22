West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

