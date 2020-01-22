Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.622 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 119.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.0%.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

