Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Westrock’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

