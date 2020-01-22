WeTrust (TRST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $472.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $472.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

