WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.21.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $226.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in WEX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

