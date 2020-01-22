White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,650,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,280.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,114.75. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,083.12. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $882.26 and a 12 month high of $1,131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

