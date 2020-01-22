Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,713. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 142.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

