Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $60,031.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Upbit, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.