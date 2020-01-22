Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

WTFC stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 788,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

