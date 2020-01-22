Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

WTFC stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

