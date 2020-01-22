Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.66% from the stock’s previous close.

WDI has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.89 ($214.99).

ETR WDI opened at €129.10 ($150.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.16. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($185.81).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

