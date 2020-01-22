Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €220.00 ($255.81) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €184.89 ($214.99).

Wirecard stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €129.05 ($150.06). 1,074,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €111.99 and its 200-day moving average is €131.16.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

