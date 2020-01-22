WIZBL (WBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,379.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. WIZBL has a market cap of $219,220.00 and $9,379.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. Over the last week, WIZBL has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

