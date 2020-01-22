WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 31,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.71.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.