WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRWSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of MRWSY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

