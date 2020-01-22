WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

