WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $6.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

