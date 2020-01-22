Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.18 Million

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $667.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $672.40 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $652.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,852,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.