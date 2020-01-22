WP Advisors LLC Buys 3,252 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for approximately 2.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of BP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

NYSE BP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,466. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.