WP Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,228. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

