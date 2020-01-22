WP Advisors LLC Sells 9,834 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. 756,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.