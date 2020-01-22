WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

