Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 404.0% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

