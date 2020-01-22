Xchange Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Xchange has a market capitalization of $839.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xchange has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xchange alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,615.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.01930180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.03958324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00665429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00743924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00103830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010476 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00593076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Xchange

Xchange (CRYPTO:XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.