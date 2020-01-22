XEL (XEL) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. XEL has a total market capitalization of $512,428.00 and approximately $944.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. In the last week, XEL has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000570 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.