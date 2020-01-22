XGOX (XGOX) Hits Market Cap of $15,618.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a market capitalization of $15,618.00 and $41.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00053263 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00072659 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,711.60 or 1.00504935 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033958 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001609 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

