XMax Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $217.63 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Hotbit, FCoin and ABCC. XMax has a market cap of $18.65 million and $217.63 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,338,566 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, FCoin, Hotbit, ABCC, Graviex, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

