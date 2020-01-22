XRP 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, LakeBTC, Bitso and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $10.27 billion and $1.60 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,104,396 coins and its circulating supply is 43,675,903,665 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RippleFox, Gatehub, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Koinex, LakeBTC, Coinsquare, Zebpay, Kuna, DigiFinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, B2BX, Liquid, Independent Reserve, Indodax, Binance, Bitstamp, CoinEgg, Ovis, BTC Markets, FCoin, BTC Trade UA, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitFlip, DragonEX, Huobi, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Kraken, BCEX, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Cryptohub, Coinrail, Bitbns, ABCC, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, GOPAX, Coinone, BitMarket, WazirX, Bitsane, Coindeal, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koineks, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Covesting, Korbit, Bitbank, CEX.IO, Stellarport, Exmo, HitBTC, Bits Blockchain, Ripple China, BtcTurk, Bithumb, Coinhub, Bitlish, OTCBTC, BitBay, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, Cryptomate, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, MBAex, Exrates, Coinsuper and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

