Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

