Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFFN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

DFFN stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.98% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

