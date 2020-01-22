Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,308. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,173,000 after buying an additional 454,100 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $38,943,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,427. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

