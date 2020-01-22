Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Imax posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. Imax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Imax stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Imax during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

