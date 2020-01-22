Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. 9,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,046. LKQ has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $852,816,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after buying an additional 594,452 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 395,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $54,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

