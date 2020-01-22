Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

